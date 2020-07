The song references “Rebekah” and “Bill” — which is the real life names of the people who used to own Taylor’s home in, as the song says, Rhode Island. Plus, lyrics include, “The doctor had told him to settle down / It must have been her fault his heart gave out” which both seems to reflect how Bill died, as well as continuing Taylor’s motif of exploring sexism in her work. Rebekah’s nickname? BETTY.