Tana Mongeau Faces Backlash For Partying

Bradley Lamb
Look: Tana Mongeau is hardly a stranger to controversy — So strap yourself in for another one.

For context, Tana was one of the many influencers recently called out for attending a party at the Hype House and posting photos at the very crowded, un-socially-distanced event. In particular, YouTuber Tyler Oakley’s tweet resonated with many:

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio &amp; any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, &amp; using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ

The concern isn’t without reason — California’s official case count recently surpassed New York and there might be a new stay-at-home order. Even beyond California, influencers can be, well, a big influence on how their followers respond to the crisis.

Fellow YouTuber Larray, who the Hype House party was thrown for, replied to Tyler’s tweet with apparent regret. However, it seems like not all YouTubers feel the same way.

@tyleroakley i understand 100% where ur coming from &amp; it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better &amp; will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love

On her now-deleted Instagram story on Saturday, Tana uploaded a video with Erika Costell of the two saying, “Listen, we don’t fucking care,” with Tana adding, “Sorry!” at the end. The pair appear to be at another party.

Tana Mongeau says “Listen, we don’t f**king care” in video where she and Erika Costell appear to be in house party. Tana went to 2 other COVID parties at Jake Paul’s house and Hype House. Notably, James Charles apologized yesterday for Hype House party. What are your thoughts?

As a result, some interpreted their words as a response to those who have critiqued Tana for partying during the pandemic:

here's @tanamongeau and @erikacostell 8 hours ago saying "listen, we don't fucking care, sorry!" using the "¥ NUDE,quot; filter at ANOTHER huge party... *clears throat* ... *looks at the camera*

How can you be so far removed from reality? Tana Mongeau could literally be KILLING people by going out and she really does not give a fuck about it. We shouldn’t care if she catches it either.

Erika is also Jake Paul’s ex, so it’s possible that they were referring to all the drama that has happened between the two — after all, Tana was out at dinner with Jake earlier that same night.

However, given the criticism aimed at Tana recently, it appears that the pair’s words were at best tone deaf — and at worst horrendously irresponsible.

