T.I.’s Stepdaughter Zonnique Appears to Confirm She’s Pregnant

People have been speculating that the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star and singer is currently expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunata Izzy.

Pregnant speculation has been surrounding Zonnique Pullins as of late. Now, the daughter of Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle has spoken up about it as a lot of people kept asking the same question during her recent Instagram Live session.

Zonnique, who is also a musician like her mother, let it be known that she had had enough of people asking whether or not she’s eating for two. “I wanna be on my Nicki Minaj s**t,” she said. “Not gonna be f***ing loud answering to y’all like I got to.” The cast member of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star then told her followers to mind their own business rather than caring if she’s having a baby.

Her response made people convinced that it’s her way to confirm that she’s having a bun in the oven, especially because she made a reference to Nicki who broke the Internet with her pregnancy announcement. “Well Nicki pregnant sis, what you tryna tell us?” someone said, as another person commented, “There you have it. Nique having a baby.” One other wrote, “Yea she pregnant.”

Should she really be pregnant, it will be her first child ever. As for her baby daddy, people suspect that it is her current boyfriend, Bandhunata Izzy. The stepdaughter of T.I. previously said of her rapper boyfriend, “My boyfriend is a rapper, and he’s an artist, so he doesn’t want to come on our show and seem like he’s trying to catch some type of fame from it. He never comes with me if I have to film. So you probably won’t see him.”

She continued, “Honestly, it’s like pulling teeth to try and get him to come be on the show with me. But I actually like that as well. My last boyfriend didn’t mind being on the show at all, and I was like okay. But now my boyfriend’s like ‘I don’t want anyone to think I’m trying to get clout off you.’ ”