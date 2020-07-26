Staff leaving the Chengdu Consulate in the United States under high security as the deadline approaches

5/5 © . Tight security outside the Chengdu consulate in the US as staff inside prepare to leave, after China ordered its closure in response to the US order.



By Martin Quin Pollard

CHENGDU, China () – Staff at the US consulate in Chengdu made final efforts to clean up the facility on Sunday as security remained tight outside, ahead of Monday’s closing ordered by Beijing as China-EE. . Relations continue to worsen.

A small tourist vibe prevailed off-site on a tree-lined street on a hot Sunday, as spectators shared the sidewalk space with dozens of uniformed and civilian-clad police officers outside the entrance.

Consulate closings in Houston and Chengdu have intensified a sharp deterioration in ties between the world’s two largest economies, which were already the worst in decades amid disputes over trade and technology, the COVID-19 pandemic, territorial claims of China in the South China Sea and its repression of Hong Kong.

Police asked people to move out when crowds formed outside the consulate as viewers snapped photos and videos of what they hoped was the last time they saw the complex held by the US The street was closed to traffic, except for consular or police vehicles that the police allowed to pass.

China on Friday ordered the closure of the Chengdu consulate in southwest Sichuan. That means an evacuation deadline of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) Monday, according to the editor of a state tabloid.

In Houston on Friday, a group of men accompanied by aU.S. State Department officials were seen forcing a door open at the Chinese consulate shortly after the US shutdown order went into effect for a facility that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called “a spy center and theft of intellectual property. “

A coach who had been at the Chengdu consulate premises on Saturday left on Sunday morning. It was unclear who or what was inside. Since Friday, staff have been seen coming and going, including at least one with a suitcase. Moving vans came and went on Saturday and Sunday.

“China’s response was reciprocal,” said a 63-year-old local resident who gave only his last name, Yang. The situation “is quite regrettable.”

On the Chengdu police account on Weibo (NASDAQ :), similar to Twitter, some netizens asked authorities to be lenient on a man who lit fireworks outside the consulate on Friday.

“I think our country is so powerful, so it has the ability to properly manage it and give me enough security,” said a 25-year-old finance worker by the name of Zhao when she passed through the consulate.