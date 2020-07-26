Spain’s coronavirus epidemic is under control, government says By

© . FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona
MADRID () – Spain’s coronavirus epidemic is under control, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, after the British government imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travellers returning from the Mediterranean country in response to a surge in new cases there.
Hospitals are coping well with the increase in infections and more than half of new cases are asymptomatic, the ministry said, adding that outbreaks in Catalonia and Aragon should soon be brought under control.
