Southeast Queensland battered by heavy rains as wild conditions head south

South-east Queensland has been battered by a drenching that wreaked havoc on roads and cut access to some altogether, as Sydney prepares for more wild weather to start the working week.

More than 100mm of rain fell over the Gold Coast through last night and today that left entire roads inundated. At least one driver had to be winched to safety from a street in Carrara.

In nearby Helensvale, another car rolled over in the slippery conditions while Hardy’s Road was completely cut off by rising waters.

The highest rain totals fell at Monterey Keys, which saw 184mm, while Kerkin Road at Pimpama got 133mm, 130mm at Coomera Shores and 123mm at North Stradbroke Island.

Further north, Brisbane also broke a new record with the highest July daily rainfall total since the gauge was installed more than 20 years ago.

Meteorologists said the wild weather was caused by an offshore trough with an embedded low pressure system.”This low has now moved further south just off the NSW coast, and it’s taken the majority of the rain with it,” Shane Kennedy from the Bureau of Meterology told .

Authorities have warned the wild weather conditions are heading south towards Sydney. (Supplied – Jackie Bruce)

In NSW, the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield also bore the brunt of the southbound weather surge with floodwaters tearing through streets today, leaving cars swamped.

At Coffs Harbour, on the mid-north coast, some sheltered waves were seen off the coast amid signs of stronger swells to come tomorrow.