Southeast Asia Is Digitizing Finances By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Crisis as a Catalyst for Change: Southeast Asia Is Digitizing Finances

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, history seemingly repeated itself as familiar public health strategies were gradually implemented from one jurisdiction to the next. From recommendations of social distancing to lockdowns, such measures have disrupted even the most benign day-to-day activities, prompting small but meaningful changes in how we work, live, pay and play.

From QR code payments to mobile wallets, the appeal of cashless payment methods has increasingly been institutionalized even in Southeast Asian markets where cash has historically reigned as king. The move is promising, considering that over 70% of adults still lack access to basic financial services in the region. With the goal of attaining greater financial inclusion, these infrastructures have the potential to bring about long-standing changes. When coupled with emerging technologies such as blockchain, a new breed of legacy financial infrastructures can be transformed to better serve those in need.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR