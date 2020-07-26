South Africa extends COVID-19 loans to struggling companies By





JOHANNESBURG () – South Africa has doubled the maturity of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises to six months to help them survive the COVID-19 recession and made other changes to facilitate access to credit, the Treasury said on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 200 billion rand ($ 12.00 billion) loan plan in April to help businesses, as part of stimulus measures to lessen the impact of the pandemic on the economy already in decline of South Africa.

The loans are intended to meet urgent requirements, such as wages, rents, and contractual obligations.

Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized businesses were messed up when the government introduced a shutdown in late March to try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

They lost much of their income but still faced fixed costs, and many have struggled to recover even when the blockade was lifted.

Sunday’s changes to the scheme include making “bank credit evaluations and loan approvals more discretionary and less restrictive,” the Treasury said in a statement.

They extend the withdrawal period and the interest and principal repayment holidays to six to three months and replace the turnover limit of rand 300 million with a maximum loan amount of rand 100 million.

($ 1 = 16,6705 rand)