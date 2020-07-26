Sixers’ Joel Embiid day-to-day with right calf tightness

Sixers center Joel Embiid will be held out of Sunday’s scrimmage due to discomfort in his right calf, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid experienced discomfort in the calf area during Friday’s game with the Grizzlies, and his status is considered day-to-day due to the tightness in his calf. He will be re-evaluated Sunday, according to Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Al Horford will take Embiid’s spot in the starting lineup, adds Tim Bontemps of ESPN. The Sixers had been hoping to use the scrimmages to adjust to their new starting lineup, with Horford in a reserve role, as coach Brett Brown said, via Pompey:

“I feel that it’s an opportunity — truly, not coach speak, not political speak, truly — to play Al more, to put him with some different groups. I think if this had happened three, four games into what we’re calling the regular season, there’s always frustration, and I know frustration at times for Joel, but initially we’re just trying to be smart with everything and move on.”

Embiid has a long injury history and had just returned from a shoulder sprain when the hiatus began. He has appeared in 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games this season and is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per night.

