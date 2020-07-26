Six take on Stradivarius in Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius will face Irish Derby winner Santiago as he attempts to win the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup for a fourth time on Tuesday.

John Gosden’s chestnut looked imperious in winning a third Gold Cup at Ascot last month and will aim to keep hold of his title as the best stayer around.

However, he needs to give 15lb to Aidan O’Brien’s Santiago, who like Stradivarius won the Queen’s Vase at Ascot, but charted a different path by dropping back in trip to claim Classic glory.

Nayef Road, who chased home Stradivarius at Ascot, takes him on again for Mark Johnston.

Eagles By Day is a fascinating contender for David O’Meara. He won on his first start for his new trainer at York last weekend, relishing the step up in trip, when beating Communique in a Group Three.

David Simcock’s Spanish Mission has some smart form to his name but needs to find improvement on his most recent efforts while Who Dares Wins, winner of the Queen Alexandra, sports a first-time visor.

Jim Goldie’s Euchen Glen completes the septet.