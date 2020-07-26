Shane Crawford urges Hawthorn to make ‘tough’ calls on ageing veteran stars, Shaun Burgoyne, Alastair Clarkson

Hawthorn great Shane Crawford has urged coach Alastair Clarkson to make some “tough” decisions on some of his veteran players such as Shaun Burgoyne this week.

Clarkson’s position has come under more scrutiny after Hawthorn were ousted by an incredibly young Sydney team on the weekend, and with this year’s premiership hopes almost certainly dashed, Crawford said the club ought to look towards the future.

While he admitted that Burgoyne, the 383-game veteran, still has “a place in the game”, Crawford said that Clarkson will soon be faced with some tough calls to make.

“You’ve got some players that might not be there next year and he’s probably one of them,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

Burgoyne is coming towards the end of what has been a truly glittering career over 20 seasons (AAP)

“There’s a few struggling for form, (Ben) Stratton, who’s obviously the captain, so that’s a tough situation as well, but you’ve got to have players who can come in and play similar roles.

“Alastair Clarkson, he’s got to make some massive decisions this week on what he does from a side point of view. You’ve got to introduce some youngsters now.

“Things haven’t worked. He’s stuck fat with the senior players for a long time, but it just doesn’t seem to be happening.

“I think now is the time to say, ‘Thank you very much, you’ve been amazing, but we’ve got to make some changes’, and look towards the future with some of the young kids coming through.

Alastair Clarkson has some tough calls to make at this week’s selection table according to Crawford (Getty)

“You’ve still got to have that balance right, but I reckon there will be some real harsh calls come this week.”

However, Crawford dismissed notions that Clarkson will struggle to make tough decisions on his veterans, citing the coach’s handling of veteran premiership trio Luke Hodge, Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis in the past.

“He’s been very, very loyal to those players, but I’ll tell you what, Alastair Clarkson can make the tough decision,” he said.

“To anyone who thinks that he can’t make the tough decision and have those tough conversations, he loves them and he’s happy to meet them head on.

“This week we should see some major changes for the Hawks and we’ll get a sneak peek at what their future might look like.”