Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs. Surface Buds: Which should you buy?

If you're in the Microsoft ecosystem, the Surface Earbuds are a no brainer. Even if you aren't, they're a great value, coming in at $100 less than the Momentum TW 2.

USB-C for charging

Long battery life

Good sound Cons Lacks wireless charging case

The Momentum True Wireless 2 undoubtedly sound better than the Surface Earbuds. While the buds have similar battery life, the Momentum TW 2 have better overall battery with 28 hours versus 24 hours on the Surface Earbuds.

Long battery life

Excellent ANC performance

Great sound Cons Lacks wireless charging case

Case is a bit big

Expensive

If you’re seeking great sound quality above anything else, go for the Momentum TW 2 without question. The Surface Earbuds sound fine but they can’t beat what Sennheiser has been putting out with its line of audio products for years. However, if you’re looking for a set of earbuds that pair well with your Windows PC or Office software, the Surface Earbuds may be right for you. They’re also a lot cheaper than the Momentum TW 2.

How much do you need active noise-cancelation?

While the Surface Earbuds and Momentum TW 2 are both great wireless earbuds at their core, they don’t have a ton in common. In fact, they are targeted at two vastly different types of listeners. The Momentum TW 2 are for those who want the best sound in the most portable package, no matter the cost. The Surface Earbuds are more geared towards the average Joe and those who want to take advantage of Microsoft’s suite of software and hardware.

However, there are a couple of similarities, namely in terms of battery life. Both sets of earbuds will serve you well. The Momentum TW 2 will last you seven hours before needing to recharge, while the Surface Earbuds net you an hour more. In terms of extra juice from their charging case, you’ll get an additional 21 and 16 hours respectively. They both charge over USB-C, which is always welcome. Neither offer a wireless charging case, which is a bummer, especially for their price points.

In terms of comfort, either set will do. They’re both super comfortable, even after long periods of use. They both come with various ear tip sizes in the box so you’ll more than likely find something that fits you without a problem.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Microsoft Surface Earbuds Battery life (buds) 7 hours 8 hours Battery life (case) 21 hours 16 hours Charging USB-C USB-C Active noise-cancelation Yes No Wireless charging No No Weight (earbud) 6g 7.2g with ear tip Weight (charging case) 58g 40g Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 compliant Bluetooth 5.0 LE Audio codecs SBC, AAC, aptX SBC and aptX Water resistance IPX4 IPX4

A highly requested feature consumers want from their headphones nowadays is active noise-cancelation (ANC) and the Momentum TW 2 feature it. For the most part, most high-end ANC true wireless earbuds all sound good and the Momentum TW 2 are no exception. Their ANC absolutely will not beat out any over-ear ANC headphones, but they are truly great for their size.

In contrast, the Surface Earbuds don’t have ANC at all. Passive isolation is decent at best and leak quite a bit of environmental noise from your surroundings. If you absolutely need ANC, you need to steer clear of the Surface Earbuds.

To nobody’s surprise, the Momentum TW 2 sound leaps and bounds better than the Surface Earbuds. Their sound signatures are similar with a balanced midrange and treble with a slight boost in the bass. However, the quality of the drivers set the Momentum TW 2 apart. They sound richer and detailed versus the Surface Earbuds.

The Surface Earbuds aren’t objectively bad though. They sound good enough, especially when you’re focused on doing other tasks. In that case, dynamics probably won’t matter a whole lot due to environmental noise. Compared to most other true wireless earbuds, the Surface Earbuds sound pretty decent.

If you’re looking for special features, the Surface Earbuds has you covered with integration with Microsoft apps. For example, you can dictate entire PowerPoint and Word documents with just your voice. If you pair your Surface Earbuds with an iPhone, it can read out your emails if you have the Outlook app installed.

The Momentum TW 2, on the other hand, have basic voice assistant support with Google Assistant or Siri (depending on which phone is paired). You won’t get hands-free access, however, so you’ll need to activate them via a gesture on your earbuds.

In the end, the Surface Earbuds are probably the better pick for most people. Sure, they don’t feature active noise-cancelation and they don’t sound as great as the Momentum TW 2, but the Surface Earbuds come at a much lower price. Plus, if you want ANC, over-ear headphones will be a better option as they tend to block out more noise.

But if you have the extra cash to spend, the Momentum True Wireless 2 are a solid choice. They feature some of the best ANC and sound that you’ll find in a set of true wireless earbuds. The buds themselves don’t last quite as long as the Surface Earbuds, but their overall battery life is much better despite having ANC.

