Sea Machines Robotics, a provider of software and equipment for autonomous boats and ships, raises $15M Series B led by Accomplice (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

Sea Machines Robotics, a provider of software and equipment for autonomous boats and ships, raises $15M Series B led by Accomplice  —  Autonomous vessel software and systems provider Sea Machines Robotics today closed a $15 million funding round to accelerate deployment of its technologies in the unmanned naval boat and ship market.

