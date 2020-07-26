Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10%



Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.10% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Southern Province Cement Co. (SE:), which rose 9.50% or 5.50 points to trade at 63.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Umm Al-Qura (SE:) added 5.73% or 1.30 points to end at 24.00 and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 3.97% or 0.56 points to 14.68 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co (SE:), which fell 4.49% or 2.40 points to trade at 51.00 at the close. ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) declined 3.25% or 0.36 points to end at 10.70 and Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) was down 2.94% or 1.15 points to 37.90.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 113 to 72 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.97% or 0.56 to 14.68.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.66% or 0.27 to $41.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $43.78 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.53% or 9.95 to trade at $1899.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.54% to 4.3717, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 94.300.