Santosha scores at Ascot | Racing News

Santosha provided trainer David Loughnane and jockey Thomas Greatrex with the first Group race win of their respective careers in the Princess Margaret Betfred Stakes at Ascot.

For good measure, Loughnane also saddled third-placed Caroline Dale, with Kevin Ryan’s Hala Hala Hala splitting the stable companions.

Santosha had the distinction of being sent off at 50-1 for the first two runs of her career – a surprise win at Lingfield and when she stormed home to be third in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

The form was the best on offer as the winner, Dandalla, had triumphed at Royal Ascot and the second, Fev Rover, claimed a Listed race next time out.

It was Caroline Dale who showed blistering pace out of the stalls, as she has in all her races to date, but this time she had an extra furlong to tackle and she faded a little in the finish.

Santosha travelled supremely well, looking as though she would win comfortably when she took up the running, but the filly began to drift to he left, giving Hala Hala Hala a chance.

Greatrex soon straightened up his mount, though, and the 5-1 chance won by three-quarters of a length for Loughnane.