Samsung is preparing to launch an Apple Watch competitor with lifesaving fall detection feature

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is coming up, and an new plugin for the Galaxy Wearable app has shown us some of what the company has in store for us. The folks over at XDA Developers did a deep dive into the new Galaxy Watch 3 plugin, gaining access to assets that showcase what Samsung is bringing.

As far as new features go, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be adding hand gestures. You’ll be able to clench and unclench your fist to answer a phone call or shake our fist to reject one. There’s also a new upcoming fall detection feature. If you fall, the Galaxy Watch 3 will give you 60 seconds to confirm that you’re alright and not in any immediate danger. Otherwise, it’ll send a text with your location and a brief recording to an emergency contact. Fall detection has been a nifty feature on smartwatches, credited with helping save lives in accidents.