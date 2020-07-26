Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Note 20 and 2022 iPhone leaked this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from July 18th to July 24th — and surprise, most of the rumours are focused on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung

The Note 20 Ultra was spotted numerous times throughout the week.

One of the leaks showcased the Note 20 Ultra’s camera capabilities, such as its 50x digital zoom functionality, as well as 5x time optical zoom and a 0.5x wide-angle view. The device also supports 8K video capture, UHD 24/30/60fps and HD at 30fps, according to rumours.

For more on the Note 20 Ultra’s video features, click here.

3D renders of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have leaked. This leak shared by a prominent leaker Evan Blass includes 360-degree 3D render of the device. You can see the upcoming smarthone in all its glory with a camera bump that includes three shooters, a curved display, a hole punch shooter and more.

For more on the 3D render, click here.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s alleged specs and official renders have also leaked online. This leak indicates that the device sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 7 and support for Samsung’s new ‘Wireless-DeX’ feature.

Outside of North America, the smartphone will feature an Exynos 990 processor, whereas, in North America, it’ll sport a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Additionally, the device features 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery.

For more on this leak, click here.

Alongside this leak, the Note 20’s specs also appeared this week.

This handset reportedly features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and lacks expandable memory. Additionally, the primary shooter will sport a 64-megapixel sensor, as well as two 12-megapixel shooters. Furthermore, the Note 20 supports 5G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C.

The smartphone will reportedly come in a ‘Mystic Green’ colour variant. For more on the Note 20, click here.

Apple

Apple’s 2022 iPhones will reportedly feature telephoto cameras. This leak comes from often-reliable TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and indicates that a South Korean company is supplying the autofocus motor for the 2020 iPhone, as well as providing the periscope lenses for the 2022 model.

For more on this leak, click here.

Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Duo has hit the Bluetooth SIG certification page. This indicates that the device will likely launch in the near future.

For more on the Surface Duo leak, click here.

The Microsoft Surface Duo also hit the FCC earlier this weke.

For more on the Surface Duo at the FCC, click here.