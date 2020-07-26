Rugby league legend Mark Geyer calls for 18th man interchange amid HIA injuries, The Mole

There was no tougher man in the modern era than Mark Geyer, but even big ‘MG’ admits league has become so brutal that the NRL should allow teams an 18th man.

“The time has come to think about an extra player because of the number of HIAs and other injuries,” Geyer said after Thursday night’s bruising Tigers v Eels clash.

“The game was always hard but it is just getting faster and harder.”

Three serious head knocks to Michael Chee Kam and Adam Doueihi (Tigers) and Ryan Matterson (Eels) marred the game on Thursday night, with several players also picking up other injuries to boot.

Michael Chee-Kam receives medical attention (Getty)

BRONCOS HOLDING BACK HAAS

How good a player would Payne Haas be in a half decent team?

In a woeful Broncos side thumped yet again – this time 46-8 by the Storm – he made 161 metres and 35 tackles.

The young giant put some of his big-name, under-performing team-mates to shame as he single-handedly attempted to stem the purple tide at Suncorp.

Despite his team copping a hiding, he made more post contact metres than any player on the field and is probably the only Bronco who can hold his head up since COVID-19 as the club has hit an all-time low.

Payne Haas (Getty)

STORM REFUSE TO UNDERESTIMATE OPPONENTS

Everyone loves a good old-fashioned upset in rugby league – except master coach Craig Bellamy, it seems.

The Storm’s big win over the Broncos last Friday night was their 21st straight win over a team in the bottom four.

Clearly a genius at getting his team to never under-estimate a lowly opponent, Bellamy’s boys haven’t lost to a team at the wrong end of the ladder since way back in 2015.

NRL Highlights: Raiders v Rabbitohs – Round 11

RAIDERS UP-AND-COMER DELIVERS MATCH-WINNER

Raiders match-winner Semi Valemei had never played a game of rugby league when Canberra decided to take a punt on him three years ago.

The 21-year-old Fijian, who broke a 12-all deadlock with a determined try midway through the second half against South Sydney that proved decisive, was a rugby union player who was spotted by the Raiders and placed into their Fiji academy.

“He showed a lot of promise and has been with us three seasons now,” Raiders recruitment manager Peter Mulholland said.

“Everyone was delighted for him to get over the line for his first NRL try at home in such a crucial game.”

It’s been a tough road for the youngster – his mother died suddenly back home in Fiji late last year and he is now living with a Fijian family in Canberra.