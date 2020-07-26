Robert Whittaker stakes claim for Israel Adesanya rematch after win over Darren Till in UFC return

Australia’s Robert Whittaker has once again staked his claim for a UFC title after surviving a wild Fight Island main event against Darren Till.

In the octagon for the first time since losing his belt, the Australian secured a unanimous decision win despite being knocked down early on in the fight.

The knockdown came in the first round as Till caught and dropped Whittaker with a vicious elbow, but the Australian was able to recover and was ultimately rewarded for being the more active fighter.

Following the win, Whittaker called the clash “stressful” and thanked the fans who watched around the world.

Whittaker connects with a left jab on Till in the pair’s UFC Fight Island clash (Getty)

“I tell you what, that fight was so stressful,” he said post-fight

“Honestly, I hope the fans and everybody can appreciate it.

“That for me was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever had to fight.”

Two judges gave Whittaker the second, third and fifth rounds, while a third saw him edge the second, third and fourth rounds.

Following the win, Whittaker staked his claim for a rematch with Israel Adesanya, the man who took his title from him at Marvel Stadium last year.

Whittaker is announced as the winner by veteran UFC referee Herb Dean as Darren Till watches on (Getty)

“When a champ loses his belt, the first fight back is terrifying,” he said.

“I want a title shot. I believe I deserve (it), especially after the performance I showed tonight. I’m world-class.

“As a fighter, I want to run it back with Adesanya. No fighter likes leaving a loss with someone. It just eats away at me.

“If it’s not in the UFC, or if it’s in a parking lot at Macca’s 20 years for now, let’s run it back.”