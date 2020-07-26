Robbie Williams and Wife Put on Hold Wedding Renewal Amid Pandemic

Instagram

The former Take That star and wife Ayda Field have been forced to postpone their 10th wedding anniversary celebration because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

–

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have been forced to cancel his vow renewal ceremony next month (Aug20).

The couple had planned to mark 10 years as husband and wife with a with a ceremony at their Beverly Hills mansion, but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the pair to halt the plans.

The former Take That star and his actress wife had reportedly planned to involve their four children in their special day, and are now planning to host the celebration at a future date.

He told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper of their plans, “I don’t think this year because we would like our friends to be there.”

Robbie, whose parents Jan and Pete were also planning to travel to the U.S., added his milestone anniversary is “more momentous” than having record sales or winning a BRIT award, and praised Ayda for being a source of stability throughout their relationship.

The pair, who first began dating in 2006, married four years later in an intimate ceremony at Robbie’s home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills.