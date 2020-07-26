Rapper Casanova & Pal Have ‘Booty Eating’ Contest At Vegas Coronavirus Party

Rapper Casanova 2X and his friends know how to have a good time.

The rapper threw a Coronavirus pool party ing Las Vegas on Friday. And MTO News learned that during the party, Cas and one of this homies decided to have a “booty eating” contest.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Cas’ friend started things off, when he grabbed a bikini woman, lifted her out of the pool, and performed the act on her – as partygoers cheered him on.

But Casanova 2x was not going to be outdone. So he decided to go underwater, and perform the act on a different young lady. Cas stayed underwater for a full minute, without coming up for air.

Who do you think won the battle?

Casanova 2X rapper born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. In 2016, Casanova made his first original song “Don’t Run”. He is currently signed to Roc Nation, LLC.

The rapper is known as much for his street connections, as his music. Casanova was arrested in 2006 and sentenced to prison. His cell mate in prison on Rikers Island, was later discovered to be rapper ASAP Rocky.

After serving nearly eight years, Casanova was released in the beginning of 2014. He is the father of two children, one girl and one boy. His daughter was born during his first months of incarceration and his son was born a year after his release.