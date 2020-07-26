Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Looks Completely Unrecognizable With New Buzzcut

Antoni Porowski has flipped the script and given himself a major makeover.

On Sunday, the Queer Eye star dropped jaws and turned heads after debuting an epic hair transformation on Instagram. The food expert and cookbook author longer has his pompadour hairstyle and, instead, showed off his new buzzcut!

“number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3,” Antoni captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of his new ‘do.

It didn’t take long for the Netflix star’s 4.5 million followers to react to his buzzcut, including some of his Queer Eye castmates. “Took me a second to figure out who this was,” Bobby Berk commented. “YES BUZZ-CUT,” Tan France replied.

One fan wrote, “I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR BUZCUT [sic] BUFF ANTONI! WERK IT HUNNY.”

Many fans also pointed out Antoni’s toned and muscular arms, which were on full display since he donned a sleeveless black-and-white jersey.