Ian Tucker / The Guardian:
Q,amp;A with Ya,euml;l Eisenstat, who was briefly hired as Facebook’s global head of elections integrity in 2018 and, she says, intentionally sidelined from the start — The ex-CIA officer on why she lasted only six months at the tech giant and her fears about its role in the forthcoming US election
Q,amp;A with Ya,amp;euml;l Eisenstat, who was briefly hired as Facebook's global head of elections integrity in 2018 and, she says, intentionally sidelined from the start (Ian Tucker/The Guardian)
Ian Tucker / The Guardian: