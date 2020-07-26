Brian Merchant / OneZero :
Q,amp;A with Tim Maughan, the sci-fi writer whose dystopian visions of AR-powered surveillance capitalism now seem to be turning into reality with uncanny accuracy — A Q+A with the novelist Tim Maughan, whose disturbing future predictions have had an unfortunate habit of coming true
Q,amp;A with Tim Maughan, the sci-fi writer whose dystopian visions of AR-powered surveillance capitalism now seem to be turning into reality with uncanny accuracy (Brian Merchant/OneZero )
Brian Merchant / OneZero :