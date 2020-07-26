Pro Bowl still scheduled to be played this season?

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Saturday that the players’ union agreed to eliminate Pro Bowl payments for this season as part of a concession for the economic agreement with the league.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the situation seems to be a little more complicated. The NFL still plans to hold the 2020 Pro Bowl this season, and players would be rewarded financially if the game is held.

There is obviously a risk that the NFL will be forced to cancel the Pro Bowl this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the 2020 NFL season is expected to start on time, there are far greater concerns regarding the regular season and playoffs being finished.

The Pro Bowl is the most expendable event on the NFL calendar, and the league already proved its willingness to cut games by eliminating the entire preseason.

Typically, players on the winning team in the Pro Bowl would receive a $74,000 bonus, while members of the losing team would receive $34,000. Even eliminating that might save the NFL only $5 million this year.

Considering the risks of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced pay, we’ll likely see far more players skip the Pro Bowl this year. If enough players sit out, the NFL could even decide to eliminate the game entirely.