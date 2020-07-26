Prime Day may be postponed but these Amazon device deals aren’t

Even though Prime Day has been pushed back to October this year, Amazon isn’t leaving its customers empty handed on great discounts during July. In fact, many of the deals available right now don’t even require that you have an Amazon Prime membership like most Prime Day deals do. While Prime Day always has a wide selection of deals available, in recent years the best offers have been on Amazon devices, like Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets. If you were waiting for a chance to save during Prime Day this summer, this is it.

There are a myriad of Amazon devices on sale right now. If you’re looking for a new tablet, Amazon Fire Tablets start at just $34.99. If you need a new TV, this 43-inch 4K Fire Edition smart TV is now down to $229.99, saving you $70 off its usual cost. Looking for better sounding audio when you’re playing your favorite music? The Echo Plus smart speaker is now $100 off and even comes with a free Philips Hue bulb.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Don’t Miss This Amazon Device deals

Tons of Amazon devices are on sale for a limited time, from Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers to Fire TV Edition smart TVs and more. Prices Vary

Amazon’s Echo devices with displays are currently on sale as well. You can score the latest Echo Show 8 with a year’s subscription to Food Network Kitchen for just $99.99, or choose the smaller Echo Show 5 for just $69.99. You can even choose to bundle these devices with a TP-Link smart plug or a Blink smart security camera for only $5 more.

If you’ve never signed up for Amazon’s Music Unlimited streaming service before, Amazon’s latest deal can score you two months of membership along with an Echo Dot smart speaker all for just $16.97. The membership does automatically renew unless you decide to cancel the membership beforehand. Luckily, you can do that easily via your Amazon account settings within just a minute.

All of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale right now, including the Kids Edition models. These are excellent for younger children as they come with a kid-proof case and a two-year “no questions asked” warranty which lets you receive a replacement if needed. Prices start at $59.99, and considering you also receive a free year’s subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, that’s a stellar bargain. FreeTime Unlimited gives your child access to kid-appropriate books, shows, games, music, and more all on their tablet.

One last deal worth sharing is one that not every account will be able to purchase. Select customers can score the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99, a 50% discount, when you use promo code 4KFIRETV during checkout.

There’s no telling when these deals will end, so be sure to place your order soon. Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime’s perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.