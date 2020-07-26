Poloniex Adds DeFi Token Decentr By Cointelegraph

Poloniex Adds DeFi Token Decentr
Crypto exchange Poloniex announced it has added the DeFi token Decentr to its DeFi Innovations Zone.
Decentr, an immutable platform that collects and secures user data, allows people to monetize their internet activity. Its native toke, DEC, is used to buy and sell data and, according to Poloniex, “helps to determine the value of users’ data.” Users can earn or lose personal data value, or PDV, based on the positive or negative interactions within the Decentr platform. Positive PDV increases the spendable value of the DEC tokens.
