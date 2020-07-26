Police Release Footage of Spencer Grammer’s Alleged Slasher

WENN/Avalon

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter was hospitalized with a cut to her arm after she and her friend tried to break up an altercation at a restaurant in New York City’s East Village.

Cops have released surveillance video of a man they suspect of slashing Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Spencer Grammer. In the 12-second clip, the man is seen talking to someone inside a building. The footage appears to be taken moment before the mayhem at a restaurant in the East Village.

Along with the video, police asked public for information on the man’s whereabouts with a reward of $2,500. “WANTED for an Assault in front of 60 2nd avenue. #Manhattan @NYPD9Pct On 07/24/20 @ 11:28 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen Him? Know who he is? 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall,” the NYPD tweeted.

Spencer was hospitalized after she was injured by a man who was wielding a knife at The Black Ant on Friday night, July 24. The man, who seemed to be drunk, showed up when the restaurant was about to close right before midnight.

He went into a rage, possibly after being turned away by the staff, and whipped out a blade. Spencer and her male friend were among the people who tried to break up the altercation and were injured in the process. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The actress, who voices Summer Smith on “Rick and Morty“, confirmed the incident and explained her injury in a statement. “My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” she told Us Weekly. “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating.”

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”