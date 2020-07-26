Plex Adds Live TV Via The Web To Its Growing List Of Features

The online cloud file blocker became the favorite of multimedia streaming, Plex has added Live TV via the web to its list of services and features.
While this feature isn’t exactly the same as traditional TV bundles or Plex’s own live TV feature, it still adds another layer of content to the already-exploited media service.
If you have ever used a web TV service like XUMO or LG channels on your smart TVs, then you may be familiar with web TV.
If not, here is a brief explanation. You get access to a bunch of random channels that you may not have heard of before and the shows that are on them. Sometimes shows are things you know, and sometimes they are not. It really doesn’t matter because it’s all content, and that’s Plex’s goal: to provide the most content.
The new service has 81 channels available on Canda, and some of them sound quite interesting. Below I will list the ones that attracted me:
- AFV family: this is a channel dedicated to the show America’s funniest home videos. What else do I need to say? It is a TV gold mine.
- Hollywood Classics: A channel dedicated to classic movies seems good. Depending on what you play, this could also be an entertaining channel.
- 18 different music video channels: from Yacht Rock to Neural Focused and then back to HipHop Bangers and 80s Party, there are many channels here, and an endless stream of music videos is always fun.
- The Bob Ross Channel: This is a channel that only has 24 hours a day, seven days a week, videos of Bob Ross painting, I need to say more.
Channel descriptions sound good, but generally it will depend on the shows and movies they contain.
As with everything, this does not have a cost. Channels will feature commercials such as Plex’s free TV and movie streaming service.
For more information on the new web television, see the Plex blog post or FAQ for the full summary. If you are curious about Plex in general, read our explainer.
Source: Plex