Phil Gould slams Brisbane Broncos over David Fifita Gold Coast Titans contract

Nine commentator Phil Gould has called out the Brisbane Broncos’ poor management of 20-year-old back-rower David Fifita, claiming the club paved the way for him to leave with a mistake two years in the making.

Titans head of culture Mal Meninga confirmed on the weekend that Fifita will join the Gold Coast side on a three-year deal believed to be worth well over $3 million.

While judgement has come Fifita’s way for the ongoing ‘will-he-stay-or-will-he-go’ drama about his future at Red Hill, Gould said the Broncos only have themselves to blame for not locking him in much earlier.

“From a Broncos perspective, the thing that I can’t understand, particularly with a young player like this – and I put the question to (Broncos board member) Darren Lockyer, and he answered the best he could – but with a player like young David Fifita, who has been a standout coming all through the grades, why wasn’t this deal done two years ago?” Gould said in Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle.

“You would never ever get to a position where this kid would even be thinking about leaving. You would be upgrading and extending his contract the whole time. And if ever it went wrong you can trade out of a David Fifita because everyone will remember how good he was as a kid, but he seems bulletproof at the moment in that regard.

“To stretch [his contract] a little bit you would never get a position where he would even be thinking about other clubs or whether other clubs get a chance to get into the fight.

“Leaving it to this stage in the season where he’s coming off contract I think is ridiculous. That’s really what’s causing the problem.”

David Fifita with Australian Rugby League Nines (Getty)

Lockyer admitted that the club’s horrid 2020 form was part of why Fifita decided to join the Gold Coast Titans, however Gould said that was not the only reason.

“Darren said they started (negotiating to extend Fifita’s deal) 12 months ago, well I reckon that’s 12 months too late,” Gould said.

“This should have been done in 2018 – like looking forward to when he’s off-contract in 2020.

“He’s obviously not on enough money now, ‘let’s extend him out now, let’s keep him going along, let’s find him some education and some trade work to do so he’s got life after football’ and really start to manage his career.

“How it got to this, that he was actually coming off contract and other clubs could compete, is probably their own fault, I’ve got to be honest.”

David Fifita speaks to Allan Langer during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training (Getty)

Gould said it was a sad example of just how far the Broncos have fallen this year, when in past years “no player” would even consider departing a club like Brisbane for the Gold Coast, no matter the money on the table.

At the same time, it shows the transformation that the Titans are undergoing and how they’re building to become a more competitive team in 2021.

“It’s been a much easier decision for David Fifita at the moment,” Gould said.

“I think the money is wrong. I don’t think he’s worth that amount of money, but the Titans have obviously done their numbers and feel as though they need to make a statement and get a marquee player like this to their club.

“It will improve their sponsorship, their membership, their gate takings and crowds coming in and improve the morale of the rest of the club and they will be thinking he will attract other players as well.”