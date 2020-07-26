Performances By Nonactors That Blew Everyone Away



Fine Line



“She was absolutely incredible in that film and won a ton of awards (including Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival), but never acted again. The film’s director, Lars Von Trier, said that because she didn’t know how to act, she lived every scene herself and that’s why it’s so raw and real. Only film to ever make me cry, I wept through the credits.”

—clintg49b45f4fb

Björk is an Icelandic musician who has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards. A song she co-wrote and performed for Dancer in the Dark, “I’ve Seen It All,” was nominated for Best Song at the 2000 Academy Awards.