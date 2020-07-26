Performances By Nonactors That Blew Everyone Away

They were discovered, then they delivered.
Well, readers filled the comments with even more fascinating and incredible performances by nonactors, and you are going to want to see these:
1.
Gabourey Sidibe as Precious in Precious
2.
Eric Cantona as Paul de Foix in Elizabeth
3.
N!xau as Xi in The Gods Must Be Crazy
4.
Rosario Dawson as Ruby in Kids
5.
David Berman as David Phillips on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
6.
Björk as Selma in Dancer in the Dark
7.
Yuen Qiu as the Landlady of Pig Sty Alley in Kung Fu Hustle
8.
R. Lee Ermey as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket
9.
Zain Al Rafeea as Zain El Hajj in Capernaum
10.
Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music
11.
Max Pomeranc as Josh Waitzkin in Searching for Bobby Fischer
12.
Catherine Scorsese as Tommy’s mother in Goodfellas
13.
Keisha Castle-Hughes as Paikea Apirana in Whale Rider
14.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fogell aka “McLovin” in Superbad
15.
Wolfgang Bodison as Lance Corporal Harold W. Dawson, USMC in A Few Good Men
16.
Jeanne Calment as herself in Vincent and Me
17.
Hiep Thi Le as Le Ly in Heaven and Earth
