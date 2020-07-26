Oskar Lindblom makes Flyers roster after completing cancer treatment

The Philadelphia Flyers announced their 31-man roster for the upcoming qualifying round with one name that stands out significantly. The Flyers kept forward Oskar Lindblom on the roster despite talk that they team might wait until the 2020-21 season before returning the young forward to the ice. He was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December and completed treatment on July 2.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the 23-year-old will be among the starters the Flyers when the team returns to play, but to just be on the roster is quite an accomplishment for the young forward, who recently signed a three-year extension. He could be a valuable substitute if injuries arise after tallying 11 goals in 30 games before being diagnosed with cancer.

The Flyers had a few other noteworthy players when it came to their roster. They cut Carsen Twarynski, German Rubtsov, Tyler Wotherspoon and Nate Prosser from their training-camp roster. However, the Flyers did keep undrafted prospect Egor Zamula on their roster, who played in just 28 junior games in the WHL last season, but dominated on the international stage.

Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi also reported that goaltender Carter Hart participated in his first full-team practice Saturday since he left Tuesday’s scrimmage midway through the game with back spasms. The goalie claims that he expects to be 100 percent in time for their first game against Boston on Aug. 2.