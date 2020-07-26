Original drawing of Olympic rings sells for 185,000 euros By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


() – An original drawing of the Olympic rings by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, has fetched 185,000 euros ($216,302) at auction in Cannes, the auction house said.

“The drawing was sold to a Brazilian collector for a price of 185,000 euros plus 27% costs, or 234,950 euros,” Alexandre Debussy, associate director of Cannes Encheres, told French media.

Coubertin created the interlocking rings, which are coloured blue, yellow, black, green and red on a white field, in 1913. They officially debuted at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp.

The Olympic Manifesto, which was written by Coubertin in 1892 and led to the revival of the Olympic Games, sold for over$8 million at an auction in New York City in December last year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR