OnePlus’ most affordable phone, Amazon Prime day coming soon, new Samsung TVs and more

World’s ‘most-selling’ Android smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A51, has just got cheaper in India. The 8GB RAM variant of the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Launched in May at Rs 27,999, the smartphone can now be purchased at Rs 26,999. Incidentally, 6GB RAM of Galaxy A51 has not seen a price cut. It is available at Rs 25,250. Click here to know more.