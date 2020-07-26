Ole Miss LB Williams suspended after arrest on sexual battery charge By





Mississippi suspended senior linebacker Sam Williams (NYSE:) indefinitely following his arrest on a felony sexual battery charge.

Williams, 21, was arrested Friday morning on one count of sexual battery and released from Lafayette County (Miss.) Detention Center later that afternoon, according to a police report obtained by multiple media outlets. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” Ole Miss said in a prepared statement. “We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Williams recorded 37 tackles, a club-best six sacks and one interception in 12 games with the Rebels last season. He transferred to the school from Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he was a first-team All-America selection in 2018.

–Field Level Media OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20200726T174446+0000