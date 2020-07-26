No mistake from Magical in Tattersalls Gold Cup | Racing News

Magical proved a cut above her rivals as she added another Group One to her tally in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Winner of the race last year in its usual early season spot, Magical had impressed on her first outing of the campaign in the Pretty Polly Stakes and was sent off the 2-9 favourite.

Aidan O’Brien decided to skip a clash with Enable in Saturday’s King George in favour of keeping Magical closer to home and she enjoyed little more than an exercise gallop.

Ridden for just the second time by Wayne Lordan, who took the mount in the 2018 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when she was unplaced behind her old nemesis Enable, the jockey kept the tactics simple.

Soon in an early lead, Lordan pressed the button with three furlongs to run and nothing could go with her.

Stablemate Sir Dragonet stayed on from the rear to claim second, with last year’s Irish Leger winner Search For A Song making late gains into third.

Magical won by an eased-down two and a quarter lengths, with a further two lengths back to the third.

Lordan said: “That was nice, it was a treat to get the ride on a filly like her.

“She jumped and she bowled away, she has a big, easy action. When I got down at the three, I was able to start stretching them.

“I thought in the last half-furlong she wasn’t even killing herself. She’s a top-class filly and I’m just delighted to get the ride on her.

“She hasn’t made it much in her races. She made it the last day and zinged along, today she was a little bit more relaxed out there in front.

“I felt if anyone got to me, it would only help me.

“I wouldn’t have a clue where she goes now, I was just lucky enough to get to sit on her today. That’s Aidan’s decision.”

When asked if she was up there with the top fillies he had ridden, Lordan added: “She’s a very easy ride and has a very powerful stride.

“From the minute you sit on her until you get off, she feels like she has a presence.

“She’s a high quality filly and she is definitely up there with the top ones, we know that by her form, but you can’t just single out one filly.

“At the moment she’s as good as what I will ride for the rest of the year.”