No beer or chicken, but South Korean fans are back in the ball game By





By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL () – South Korean baseball fans flocked to stadiums on Sunday for the first time this year, happy and excited even as they sat apart from family and friends and were unable to enjoy their usual beer and chicken .

The South Korean baseball league began its season in May after a five-week delay but with no viewers due to the new coronavirus, which has virtually eliminated the world sports calendar.

The government decided on Friday that some fans may return, with 10% of seats available at the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games on Sunday.

All fans must wear masks, monitor their temperature, provide contact details and social distance in the stands.

Food and alcohol are not allowed.

“I’ve been in games since 1980 and I’ve never been so excited to come back,” said Kim Hak-chul, 62, a fan of the LG Twins, who played against the Doosan Bears in Seoul on Sunday.

“It’s sad that we can’t enjoy beer and fried chicken, but that’s understandable and we just hope they end the season safely.”

Kim Song-a, a 27-year-old Bears fan, said she had entered a competition to win one of the 2,424 seats available.

“When I got it, I thought I should have used all my luck per year,” he said.

Tickets sold out in 25 minutes, a Bears official said.

When the Twins ‘starting pitcher, rookie Lee Min-ho, struck out the Bears’ hitters, fans applauded and shouted his name, even though the club didn’t bring their cheerleaders.

Bears outfielder Jung Soo-bin said the return of viewers, even under these coronavirus conditions, would give the teams a boost.

“Fans are our source of strength and we hope there will be more,” he said.