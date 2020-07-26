Nick Cordero’s Wife to Put Lots of His Pictures in New House as She Prepares to Move Out

Instagram

Amanda Kloots is moving into a new house she purchased with late husband and will put up a lot of family pictures to make sure his presence is with her and son Elvis.

Amanda Kloots is facing another “transition” as she prepares to move into the home she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star’s death.

The “Rock of Ages” star, 41, died from coronavirus complications on 5 July (20), 95 days after he was first hospitalised in Los Angeles, leaving Amanda to raise young son Elvis.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness guru opened up to her followers that she will soon be moving into the new home she and her late husband purchased as she anticipated the relocation would be “very hard.”

“These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together,” Amanda wrote. “I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong.”

“I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now,” she continued. “I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us.”

For what would have been his 42nd birthday in September, Nick will be honoured with a special posthumous live album from a show her husband recorded last year, featuring “Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin” and his single, “Live Your Life”.