NHC says Hanna weakened to a tropical storm By

© . A family watches high swells from Hurricane Hanna from a jetty in Galveston, Texas
() – Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical storm over Southern Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
“Although Hanna is now a tropical storm, heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge, dangerous surf and isolated tornadoes remain a threat from this system,” NHC said.
