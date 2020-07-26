NFL will have temporary IR list for players who contract COVID-19

Professional sports leagues have all had to formulate plans for how to handle players testing positive for the coronavirus during the season, and the NFL is doing the same.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to an arrangement where a player who tests positive for COVID-19 can immediately be placed on a temporary injured reserve list. There is no limit to how many players can be placed on the list and be replaced by practice squad players. Those players will also be able to return as soon as they are cleared.