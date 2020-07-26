NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive By

Matilda Coleman
The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City

There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The new arrangement was part of the agreement reached Friday by the league and the NFL Players Association, according to the report.

Rapoport said a player who tests positive will be placed on temporary IR immediately, with his return subject to medical clearance.

Teams can promote a practice squad player as a replacement, then return that player to the practice squad without waivers. The temporary IR is unlimited and provides the “desired and necessary roster flexibility,” according to the report.

Thirty NFL teams report to training camp on Tuesday. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs opened camp Sunday because they will play earlier than other teams. They are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 10 in Kansas City, while the rest of the teams begin play on Sept. 13.

