Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs start time, results, news for 2020 round 11

The Newcastle Knights are poised to storm into the NRL top four.

A win against the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon will see the Novascatians leap-frog the Sydney Roosters and give them a big boost of confidence heading into the back-end of the season.

It was a big turn around last week from Adam O’Brien’s men who had put on a string of patchy performances on the field, particularly in attack.

Urged by Knights legend Andrew Johns to ‘evolve his game’, Kalyn Ponga firmly rolled up his sleeves and alongside Mitchell Pearce organised a crucial win over South Sydney.