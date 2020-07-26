New Sydney COVID-19 venues identified following Thai Rock Restaurant outbreak

NSW Health authorities have issued a renewed warning for anyone who went to the Thai Rock Restaurant in Potts Point, in Sydney, for two or more hours between July 15 and July 25 to immediately be tested for COVID-19 and isolate for two weeks.

“Anyone who attended Thai Rock Potts Point for less than two hours on these dates should monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and seek testing if they appear,” a statement said.

This new advice follows investigation into a case announced last week who had reported attending Thai Rock Potts Point on Friday, 17 July.

“A staff member at the restaurant has now tested positive, and the venue has been closed for cleaning. Investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are under way.”

The Thai Rock restaurant at Stocklands Mall in Wetherill Park in Sydney’s west. (Steven Siewert)

The link between the two sites has not yet been identified.

“If you are directed to isolate, you must remain in isolation for a full 14 days even if your initial test is negative,” NSW Health said.

“If you do develop COVID-19 symptoms, you should be retested, even if you have had a negative result previously.”

Adding to the outbreak, a separate warning has now been issued for two other restaurants in Sydney’s south-west.

A couple who reported with COVID-19 yesterday went to the Tan Viet Noodle House – also known as the Crispy Chicken Noodle House – in Cabramatta on July 22 between 1 and 2pm and then the An Restaurant in Bankstown on July 23 between 9am and 11am.

People who were at those venues during those times have also been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and immediately self-isolate.

It also comes after a student from the Georges River Grammar School in Georges Hall was today diagnosed with COVID-19.

That school has now been closed and is undergoing intensive cleaning.The child is linked with a funeral and related church services in south-western Sydney between 16 and 19 July.

As of 8pm on July 25, NSW had confirmed 14 new cases, with a total of 3479 in the state.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348.