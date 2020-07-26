Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Laments ‘Life Just Isn’t Fair’ Following Her Death

WENN

Ryan Dorsey says he doesn’t have enough words to express his grief following the sudden passing of his former wife, two weeks after her body was discovered.

Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband has broken his silence almost two weeks after the actress’ body was recovered from Lake Piru, California following a five-day search for the missing “Glee” star.

Ryan Dorsey raced to the lake upon hearing Naya had disappeared during a boating trip with their four-year-old son, Josey, on 8 July (20), and on Saturday (25Jul20), he took to Instagram to pour out his heart.

Calling the actress’ drowning death “so unfair,” he added, “There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts.”

He also uploaded a photo of Rivera and the couple’s son, adding, “I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…”

“I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Dorsey also thanked fans and friends who reached out to him as the news of his ex-wife’s death was reported.

“I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive… forget… don’t hold grudges… if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything,” he went on. “There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know… what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.”

Rivera and Dorsey wed in 2014, just months after she called off her engagement to musician Big Sean. The couple called time on the marriage in November 2016, but later reconciled. Rivera eventually filed for divorce for the second time in December 2017.