Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire

A church volunteer has admitted being behind a fire that severely damaged Nantes” St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 18 and has been charged with arson.

The 39-year-old man was taken into custody and questioned shortly after the incident due to the fact that he had been closing the cathedral on Friday evening, but he had got released on July 19.

Almost a week later, on Saturday 25, he was taken into custody again and later charged with “destruction and damage by fire”. He is now in pre-trial detention.

Lawyer Quentin Chabert told local newspaper Presse-Océan that his client is “consumed with remorse” and admitting the incident was for him a “liberation”.

The man told the examining magistrate he lit three fires in the cathedral, which resulted in the severe damage of aits 17th-century organ and stained glass windows.

He could now be handed “a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of €150,000 euros,” Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennès explained.