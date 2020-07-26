MotoGP live stream: How to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix online from anywhere

We’ll show you how to get an Andalusia Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a second of the action at the Circuito de Jerez this weekend.
The 2020 MotoGP season is in full gear after last weekend’s Gran Premio Red Bull de España but the teams and riders will be staying in Spain for one more week for Sunday’s Andalusia Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.
At last weekend’s race, Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo came in first place with a time of 41 minutes and 23 seconds. However, the biggest story at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España was how eight-time world champion Marc Márquez lost control of his bike and crashed with just four laps remaining in the race. Although Márquez suffered a broken arm and had surgery, he passed his fitness test and has been cleared to participate in the Andalusia Grand Prix.
Just like last weekend’s Gran Premio Red Bull de España, the Andalusia Grand Prix will be held at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain. Since two Grand Prix can’t have the same name, this weekend’s race will be named after the country’s Andalusia region where the event will be held. In fact, this will be Jerez’s first-ever Andalusia Grand Prix. The Circuito de Jerez has 13 turns, a circuit length of 2.751 miles and the race itself will consist of 27 laps. Márquez still holds the fastest lap record on the course with a time of one minute and thirty eight seconds on lap 15, though his times may suffer this weekend as a result of his recent injury.
With Márquez not in full form, Quartararo will likely try to win his second Grand Prix in a row this weekend. However, he’ll face strong competition from Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales and from Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.
Whether you’re a long-time fan of MotoGP or just started watching during the start of the 2020 season, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Andalusia Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.
Andalusia Grand Prix – When and where?
The Andalusia Grand Prix will be held at the Circuito de Jerez in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain from July 24-26. There will be a total of three free practice sessions with two being held on Friday and one taking place on Saturday before the qualifying. The Andalusia Grand Prix will be held on Sunday beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEDT.
How to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Andalusia Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch MotoGP this weekend.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream the Andalusia Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and are a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix on NBCSports and the network will begin its coverage of the event at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday, July 27. If you’d rather stream the Andalusia Grand Prix online, you can do so on the NBCSports website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Alternatively, if you’re a big MotoGP fan and don’t want to miss a single event, you can sign up for MotoGP VideoPass. The service costs either $34.32 per month, $41.19 for the quarter or $160.20 with an annual subscription. For the price though, you can watch every Grand Prix live or OnDemand in 1080p and you also get access to MotoGP VideoPass’ apps for PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and Amazon FireTV. Keep in mind though that you will be charged in Euros and these prices are just an approximation of the current exchange rate with the US dollar.
Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix, don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to NBCSN so you can watch all the action at the Circuito de Jerez this weekend. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to NBCSN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to NBCSN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to NBCSN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV – starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Watch the Andalusia Grand Prix in Canada
Canadian MotoGP fans can watch the Andalusia Grand Prix on beIN Sports beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday as the network has the rights to broadcast every Grand Prix in MotoGP’s 2020 season. If you’re not a subscriber yet, you can sign up for BeIN Sports for $14.95 per month or save a bit by going with the annual pass for $164.95.
Alternatively, you can also stream the entire race on the streaming service DAZN. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a free one-month trial available so you can test out the service for yourself to watch this weekend’s Andalusia Grand Prix.
Live stream the Andalusia Grand Prix in the UK
UK viewers will be able to watch this weekend’s Andalusia Grand Prix on BT Sport as the network holds the exclusive rights to broadcast MotoGP in the country. BT Sport’s coverage of Sunday’s race will begin at 1pm BST.
If you happen to miss the race for any reason, don’t worry as ‘s Channel 5 will show highlights of the Andalusia Grand Prix for free.
How to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix in Australia
MotoGP fans in Australia will be able to catch all the action at the Andalusia Grand Prix on Fox Sports but you will need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch. The network will show the race at 10pm AEDT on Sunday evening.
If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch MotoGP this season, you can watch every Grand Prix on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day Free Trial to watch the Andalusia Grand Prix.
Andalusia Grand Prix Teams and Riders
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
- Bradley Smith – #38
- Aleix Espargaro – #41
Ducati
- Andrea Dovizioso – #4
- Danilo Petrucci – #9
LCR Honda
- Takaaki Nakagami – #30
- Cal Crutchlow – #35
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
- Maverick Vinales – #23
- Valentino Rossi – #46
Petronas Yamaha SRT
- Fabio Quartararo – #20
- Franco Morbidelli – #21
Pramac Racing
- Jack Miller – #43
- Francesco Bagnaia – #63
Reale Avintia Racing
- Johann Zarco – #5
- Tito Rabat – #53
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- Brad Binder – #33
- Pol Espargaro – #44
Red Bull KTM Tech 3
- Iker Lecuona – #27
- Miguel Oliveira – #88
Respol Honda Team
- Alex Marquez – #73
- Marc Marquez – #93
Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
- Joan Mir – #36
- Alex Rins – #42
