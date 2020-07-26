More holiday chaos for Scots as firms cancel flights to Spain and package deals

Travel firms have started cancelling more trips to Spain following the sudden change in quarantine rules in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Companies say they have been forced to react to ensure their customers do not lose travel insurance.

But some firms say they will continue operating flights and holidays to areas in the country that have not been heavily affected by Covid-19.

TUI last night axed all flights to Spain due to leave on Sunday after the Scottish and UK Government’s made their abrupt U-turn and imposed quarantine restrictions on tourists returning home.

And Europe’s largest holiday firm has now cancelled all trips to mainland Spain for two weeks.

However, the firm said all those going to the Balearic and Canary Islands could still travel as planned from Monday, although flights before then are cancelled.

A spokesman said: “Due to travel advice change against all but essential travel to mainland Spain TUI UK have taken the decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday 9th August 2020.

“We know how much our customers look forward to their holiday abroad and some will be able to accommodate the new quarantine restrictions, therefore all those that wish to travel to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands will be able to travel as planned from Monday 27th July.

“Customers due to travel to all areas of Spain between 27th July and Sunday 9th August will be able to cancel or amend holidays and will be able to receive a full refund or the option to rebook their holiday with a booking incentive.”

It also said holidaymakers currently in the country should continue with their holiday.

Meanwhile, Jet 2 has advised customers to arrive for their flights as normal and will continue to operate its scheduled programme with flights to and from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

A statement read: “We are still operating flights and holidays to four destinations in mainland Spain (Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia), which are open and are located away from areas which have been impacted by increased cases of Covid-19.

“We are also continuing to operate flights and holidays to our destinations in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as scheduled.

“Because the FCO travel advice to these destinations remains unchanged, our usual terms and conditions apply. As always, we advise customers to purchase appropriate travel insurance before travelling.”

EasyJet, meanwhile, has cancelled all package holidays to Spain but flights will still operate.

The airline said it had taken the decision to scrap all package holidays to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands until July 31.

Matt Callaghan, customer director of easyJet holidays, said: “We’re really sorry for any disappointment caused to customers due to travel to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands in the next few weeks.

“We have taken the decision to cancel holidays to these destinations when we restart our operations on August 1.

“This is in line with one of our key commitments to only operate to countries where we believe customers can have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

“We’ve contacted affected customers already and will process a refund for them which will be available very shortly should they wish to book another holiday.

“We also have a very flexible approach for customers with existing bookings who are feeling unsure about travelling and will support with free changes to their booking up to 28 days before departure and wherever we can in other circumstances.”

The move to restrict holidays to Spain has been criticised by the Spanish Government.

Spain’s foreign minister said all localised outbreaks of Covid-19 in the country are under control.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya said: “Spain is a safe country for tourist and for Spaniards.

“Like in any other European country we are seeing outbreaks – the outbreaks in Spain are perfectly controlled.”

She said there were currently three major localised outbreaks, including one in Barcelona, adding: “All of them are perfectly traced.

“Once they are identified they are being subject to very strict social distancing measures, so Spain is safe.”

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, criticised the UK Government over the way the decision was handled. He said: “Many holidaymakers will be deeply angry that the Government didn’t make this decision 48 hours ago, before tens of thousands of them flew off for their summer holidays in Spain.

“Many would not have travelled if they had known they’d face 14 days of quarantine on their return.”

He called on the Government to give ” urgent clarity” in its travel advice covering travel to Spain “as this will have a more serious impact and may require tour operators to bring holidaymakers home early at a when they are already under huge financial strain”.

Mr Boland warned: “For those with future bookings to Spain, many tour operators are now likely to cancel holidays.”

The quick turnaround even caught out Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is currently in Spain for his summer break and will join thousands of others in being forced to self-isolate for a fortnight on his return to Britain.

Raab told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The data we got was on the Friday, it showed a big jump right across mainland Spain.

“That was then assessed yesterday afternoon and we took the decision as swiftly as we could and we can’t make apologies for doing so.”

Mr Raab added: “We’ve always said, as we come through the lockdown, we would need to take targeted measures.

“If we can’t do that, the risk is the virus gets back hold in the UK, the damage to the economy of a second lockdown and I think a blow to public confidence.

“So, yes, these measures are decisive and swift and, as a result of that, inconvenient for those going through them … but they are absolutely necessary.”

The First Secretary of State conceded there was an “element of personal responsibility” involved when telling those arriving from Spain to self-isolate but stressed there were “penalties for non-compliance”.

Ministers in Scotland said they took the decision to impose restrictions again to reduce the risk of the transmission of the virus.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The decision to exempt Spain earlier this week, was taken when the data showed there was an improvement in the spread of the virus.

“But clearly the latest data has given us cause for concern to overturn that decision.

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing. However, we have always been clear we are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in all countries and that we may require to remove a country from the list of places exempt from quarantine requirements should the virus show a resurgence.

“It is still active and it is still deadly. Supressing the virus, preventing it from being transmitted and protecting public health is our priority.”

The quarantine U-turn comes as Scotland recorded just four new cases of coronavirus in hours as no new deaths were reported for the 10th day in a row on Sunday.

Scottish Government data that just 0.2% of the 9,106 tests done in the preceding day came back positive.

In England, a further nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital.

Britain has been the hardest-hit country in Europe by the pandemic with more than 50,000 dying while Spain was also badly affected, with more than 290,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths.