MLB world reacts to rain delay in Yankees-Nationals opener

Fans have been waiting for the 2020 Major League Baseball season to start since March. Of course, said fans had to deal with the first game of the season getting called due to inclement weather.
Even without fans in attendance, it was a festive environment in the nation’s capital with the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees Thursday evening.
Unfortunately, mother nature was of no help. The game was delayed with New York up 4-1 in the top half of the sixth as a system made its way over D.C.
Since the weather wouldn’t relent, the game would eventually get called, with the Bronx Bombers getting the first win of the unique 2020 season.
Having to wait months for the season to start is one thing. Seeing the first game of the actual season delayed due to rain is a completely different monster.
Those around the baseball world reacted in kind.
Fans then reacted to the game ended up getting called.