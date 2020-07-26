MLB world reacts to rain delay in Yankees-Nationals opener

Fans have been waiting for the 2020 Major League Baseball season to start since March. Of course, said fans had to deal with the first game of the season getting called due to inclement weather.

Even without fans in attendance, it was a festive environment in the nation’s capital with the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, mother nature was of no help. The game was delayed with New York up 4-1 in the top half of the sixth as a system made its way over D.C.