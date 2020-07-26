Milano Di Rouge Breaks Silence After Meek Mill Announces Split

Instagram/WENN

Milano Di Rouge has broken her silence after Meek Mill announced their split. But instead of speaking up about their breakup, the fashion designer decided to take this opportunity to bring light to the injustice surrounding Breonna Taylor’s murder.

In her Instagram post, Milano first noted that she’d “never address my private life, publicly. But I just felt the need to say.” In the next image she attached in the same post, the fashion mogul continued, “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” She simply put the slain black woman’s name in the caption of her post.

Meek shocked everyone on Sunday, July 26 by saying that he and Milano are no longer together. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” the rapper said on his Twitter account.

He added in a separate tweet, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Meek and Milano sparked dating rumors last year, but the latter debunked the rumors by saying that the “Going Bad” rapper was her “homie.” She said at the time, “To be honest, Meek was the first celebrity to ever wear my stuff. In 2012 he wore one of my hoodies. And it was an $80 hoodie at the time and that’s literally when I started. … Meek supports Milano and I support Meek. That’s my friend.”

Despite that, the rumors were still spreading and it got wilder when Milano announced her pregnancy. Meek himself only confirmed that he is Milano’s baby daddy when she gave birth to their son on May 6. Meek tweeted at the time, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!”