Mike Zimmer claims Dalvin Cook will report to camp, but agent denies it

Dalvin Cook’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is highly uncertain. Reports suggest he plans to hold out unless he receives a contract extension. He’s currently set to make $1.3 million in 2020.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer claimed on a recent conference call that the running back told him otherwise though, and that he would be reporting to camp ahead of the 2020 season.

However, Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, denied Zimmer’s comments, stating that the conversation between his client and the head coach never happened.

“First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension,” Hiller told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Courtney Cronin. “However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings’ future success.”

The 24-year-old was the focal point of the Vikings offense last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 519 yards receiving. His 1,654 total yards from scrimmage ranked seventh in the NFL last year.

Losing Cook would be a massive blow to a run-first team hoping to win the NFC North in 2020.